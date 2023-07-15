All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Yorkshire councillor proposes ban on trail hunting on council-owned land

A Yorkshire councillor has proposed a motion calling for a ban on trail hunting on North Yorkshire Council-owned land amid criticism it is an “anti-rural” policy.
Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 15th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST

Coun Rich Maw, who represents the Weaponness and Ramshill division on NYC, has proposed a motion which would ban trail hunting on council-owned land.

Coun Maw, whose motion has been seconded by the Green Party’s Cllr Arnold Warneken, claims that trail hunts are used as “a loophole to carry on hunting foxes and other animals”. The hunting of foxes with dogs was banned in the Hunting Act 2004 but the law does allow for trail hunting, which is intended to replicate traditional fox hunting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the motion, which is set to be debated at the council’s full meeting on Wednesday, July 19, has been criticised by the Countryside Alliance as “anti-rural” and a “colossal waste of time”. The Countryside Alliance describes itself as “a political campaigning force that promotes and protects the rural way of life” including hunting.

Most Popular
Coun Arnold WarnekenCoun Arnold Warneken
Coun Arnold Warneken

The proposed motion states: “This council resolves to ban trail hunting, exempt hunting, hound exercise and hunt meets outright across all council land where legally possible, including any new tenancies where there are positive covenants attached to the land that currently require the council as the owner to allow trail hunting events and formal gatherings.”

Coun Maw has previously raised the issue of trail hunting and in May he asked North Yorkshire Council whether it held a register of trail hunts taking place in the county and whether trail hunting takes place on council-owned land.

At the time, the authority responded by stating that it “can’t confirm” whether or not trail hunting takes place on its land but is “not aware” of formalised hunting taking place on its properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jim Barrington, who advises the Countryside Alliance on animal welfare, said: “This motion does nothing to help animal welfare, but everything to fuel prejudice against rural people. Submitting this motion is a colossal waste of time when there are so many genuine issues facing people living across North Yorkshire, not least the cost-of-living crisis.”

Councillor Rich MawCouncillor Rich Maw
Councillor Rich Maw

The organisation said that it was contacting councillors urging them to reject the “divisive” motion, adding that hunts provide “a vital social and economic lifeline in the countryside”.

The motion by Coun Maw and Coun Warneken adds that the Hunting Act is “unworkable and leaves the police caught in the middle of the hunting debate” as well as “eroding public confidence”.

The motion will be voted on by councillors at the full meeting of North Yorkshire Council on July 19, at County Hall in Northallerton.

Related topics:Yorkshire