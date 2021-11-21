Health Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to appear on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr show, Sunday November 21

Sajid Javid has previously called for 'heads to roll' at the organisation and believes they “need to change” following the scandal.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Mr Javid said: “I was called P*** almost every day at school, I didn’t like it then, I don’t like it now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think the good news is our country has come a long, long way since then, but clearly not every institution in the country has taken that journey and it’s clear to everyone now that Yorkshire County Cricket Club is one of those institutions that have been stuck in the dark ages and needs to change.”

Last Tuesday, Mr Rafiq told a committee of MPs about the “inhuman” treatment he received during his time at the cricket club, including being called a “P***”.

The Government have previously said that they will intervene if they believe that YCCC and the sport’s governing body the ECB do not take appropriate action over the revelations.

Now, Mr Javid has said that sporting authorities have not gone far enough to tackle racism.

Appearing on the Trevor Phillips programme on Sunday morning, the Minister was asked whether the Government needed to stop trusting sporting bodies.

“I think it’s a very good question,” Mr Javid said.

“Because I think the sporting authorities, whether it’s football, cricket, they talk the talk, but what have they actually done that’s really helping?

“I remember when I was the culture secretary and overseeing sport in this country, I remember meeting the ECB then about issues of racial discrimination in cricket, and they were telling me what they were going to do, and look where we are now many years later, look at what’s happening, look at what’s been uncovered.