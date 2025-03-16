Yorkshire industrial estate expansion back on the agenda as council seeks fresh planning consent

By Stuart Arnold
Published 16th Mar 2025, 15:25 BST
Fresh plans have been submitted intended to pave the way for a long-awaited extension of the Skippers Lane Industrial Estate which lies on the fringes of Middlesbrough and Redcar.

Redcar and Cleveland Council wants to create a new roundabout and access road leading to a derelict former allotments site off Skippers Lane with the work potentially getting under way in the summer.

The near four hectare sized site, which has been vacant since 2019 and plagued by fly-tipping since, would be cleared for new development.

A phase two of the scheme would create 30 new industrial units for business, general industrial and storage or distribution uses on the land.

The allotment site off Skippers Lane seen from the roadside, which is overgrown and prone to fly tipping.placeholder image
The allotment site off Skippers Lane seen from the roadside, which is overgrown and prone to fly tipping.

The scheme has been years in the making with the required infrastructure works first approved by the council’s cabinet in 2020 before an outline planning application was granted a year later.

Consultation previously took place with local businesses, residents and ward councillors in a bid to shape the plans, but permission is now being re-sought, planning documents having been lodged last month.

About £3.5m in initial funding – the last remnants of a task force fund set up after the closure of the SSI steelworks in Redcar and administered by the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) – was previously earmarked for the plans.

It is understood the local authority, which has been contacted for comment, has been in discussions about unlocking further funding required.

The potential layout of the industrial estate expansion with the new roundabout and access road.placeholder image
The potential layout of the industrial estate expansion with the new roundabout and access road.

A masterplan previously drawn up for the estate’s potential expansion, envisaged up to 140 new jobs could be created.

There would also be 165 parking spaces accompanying the new units.

A report previously said there were no other large vacant plots available for general employment use within the vicinity of Skippers Lane which could accommodate such proposals.

The report said: “It is anticipated that the units would be attractive for start-ups, indigenous business growth and inward investors.

“The extension of the industrial estate would ensure that there is an adequate supply of business space to meet the future need of the economy.”

Market research suggested “strong demand” for industrial units under 5,000 square feet in size, which could also be occupied “almost immediately”.

