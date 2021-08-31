Yorkshire 'is well-placed to win over tech-savvy Generation Z tourists'

A new report has suggested Yorkshire can improve its tourism economy by appealing to tech-savvy members of Generation Z.

The Visitor Economy and Transport in the North of England report, commissioned by Transport for the North, said Generation Z - which is comprised of those born in the mid-1990s onwards, represent an emerging market in the visitor economy.

The report said: “As consumers, Generation Z exhibit greater levels of environmental and social consciousness in comparison to older demographics.

“From a transport perspective, Generation Z are more open to using new forms of mobility, including shared modes; this is mirrored by the large decline between 1992 and 2014 in the number of people aged between 17 and 29 who hold a driving licence.

It added: “Research conducted by Welcome to Yorkshire has highlighted the importance of tapping into opportunities to attract more Generation Z visitors.

“Generation Z are characterised by having a YOLO (You Only Live Once) state of mind where experiences are just as, if not more important than the destination itself.

“People in this category tend to take regular trips throughout the year which are often last minute and spontaneously booked.

“There is also a big focus within Gen Z around being eco-friendly and environmentally ethical, to the extent where they are willing to pay more for products or services that provide this.

“Lastly, the study argues Generation Z are a tech-savvy generation, who favour online bookings and personalised experiences.

“The report highlights that Yorkshire has good potential to exploit this market segment as Generation Z travellers are not particularly looking for beach breaks, but instead experiences, exploration, and cultural activities.

“Businesses within Yorkshire and similar regions can develop offers based around these requirements as well as target social media as a means of marketing and communications by using channels like influencers or pages with heavy followings.”

The Welcome to Yorkshire report on this issue, which was released in March 2020, said tourism businesses should not underestimate the importance of using social media to appeal to potential Generation Z visitors.

“This generation is influenced highly by social media,” it said.

“They seek endorsements from trusted online sources and influencers and in turn become micro influencers by disseminating their own travels on social media. The top three social networks used by Gen Z in the UK are Instagram, Snapchat/YouTube and Twitter. On the other hand, millennials in the UK engage more with Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

“Gen Z is a potential market for international travellers as Yorkshire can offer the diverse cultural experiences these travellers are seeking.

“If you engage with this market now, you can create loyalty for your brand through targeted social media and in turn Gen Z may become influencers for your business.”