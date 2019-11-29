'Yorkshire Labour manifesto will help win over seats which could go to the Tories,' party claims

Labour’s John Healey has insisted his party’s manifesto for Yorkshire is more than simply setting out regional figures for national announcements, as he launched the policies in Sheffield.

Speaking to party members today, Mr Healey said “the biggest battle we have is that sense of hopelessness” and focused in on housing as a key area where voters felt they did not have a voice.

John Healey launches the Labour party manifesto for Yorkshire and the Humber at Crookes Working Mens Club in Sheffield. Photo: JPI Media

Labour has launched a manifesto for every region in England, with some announcements fleshing out local numbers for national promises - such as job creation - but with some specific policies for regions too.

Mr Healey said: “We have a big national manifesto and this is a big plan for the future of Yorkshire.”

The manifesto says: “Years of under investment and neglect by Westminster have left too many parts of Yorkshire and the Humber stuck with underpaid jobs, low productivity and slow growth.”

It claims Yorkshire is “the English region with the most to gain from Labour’s plan to make UK industries the cleanest in the world, and with its windy coastlines is well placed to benefit from the UK’s booming offshore energy industry”.

Among other policies the party committed to a £16bn investment in the region through Labour’s Green Transformation Fund, a new fabrication yard and quayside space at Killingholme in Cleethorpes, and a metals processing factory.

After a poll earlier in the week suggested Labour could lose nine Yorkshire seats to the Tories, Mr Healey said he thought the manifesto would go some of the way to holding on to those seats.

He said: “It’s part of what will help win over those seats.”

And he added: “With a fortnight to go we are fighting really hard. In my experience on the doorstep and in our region from Grimsby to Penistone there are a larger number of people yet to make up their mind than in previous elections.”

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said: "This election is a chance to bring our country back together. Britain is one of the most unequal countries in Europe but under Labour that will change.

"Labour will govern for the whole of Britain, handing wealth and power back to every community and giving everyone a better life.”

However Jake Berry, Northern Powerhouse Minister, said: "This is a clear distraction from Corbyn's failure to set out a Brexit plan.

"Every region in England outside of London voted to leave the European Union. If Corbyn's Labour want to deliver for the people who live there, he should start with that.

"The only thing on offer from Labour is the chaos of another two referendums."