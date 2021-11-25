Yorkshire MP appears to link crime rates among men to increase in female TV characters

Nick Fletcher, Conservative MP for Don Valley (Parliament)

Don Valley Conservative Nick Fletcher told a Parliamentary debate that masculinity should be “celebrated, rather than continually vilified” amid what he believes to be “calls from a tiny, very vocal minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement.”

Speaking in a discussion to mark International Men’s Day, Mr Fletcher said that the struggles of males had been left “out of the discussion" and that "good" role models were being replaced on screen and in the media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One only needs to look at the discussion surrounding who will play the next James Bond and it's not just James Bond,” he told colleagues in Westminster Hall.

“In recent years, we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, the Equaliser, all replaced by women and men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby.

"Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?”

He added: "When a young boy continually hears masculinity being linked with toxicity in societal discourse then it is no wonder that many suffer from feelings of worthless and isolation."