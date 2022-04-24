Yorkshire MP calls on Conservatives to reveal what they knew of Imran Ahmad Khan allegations

Yorkshire MP Louise Haigh says the Tories have “serious questions” to answer about Khan who is still sitting as an MP weeks after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2008, and despite promising to offer his resignation.

During the trial, Khan’s victim told jurors that he informed the party’s head office about the assault days before the 2019 election, but was not “taken very seriously”.

That vote saw the Tories take numerous formerly Labour seats such as Wakefield across the so-called ‘Red Wall’.

Imran Ahmad Khan pictured at Southwark Crown Court in London

Ms Haigh has now written to the Tory party co-chairman Oliver Dowden, calling on him to provide any records the party has of that conversation and make clear what action was taken with officials who took the phone call.

In the letter, seen by The Yorkshire Post, Sheffield Heeley MP and Shadow Transport Secretary Ms Hague said: “It is frankly horrifying that no action whatsoever appears to have been taken following a call to your headquarters detailing first-hand reports of sexual assault against a child.

“Victims deserve answers, and the people of Wakefield deserve to know how this man could possibly have been allowed to serve as their MP.”

The note also asked Mr Dowden to reveal whether the police were called following the victim’s call to the Conservatives, and when he or his predecessors were “first informed of reports that Imran Ahmad Khan had sexually assaulted a child.” There was also a question about what vetting the Tories will carry out on future candidates, including in the upcoming Wakefield by-election.

“In order to rebuild trust, and avoid the impression of a cover-up, it is vital these questions are answered without delay,” Ms Haigh said.

Khan was convicted of sexual assault earlier this month, following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The court heard how he forced the teenager to drink gin and tonic, dragged him upstairs, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

Khan was ejected from the Conservative Party following the guilty verdict, having had the whip suspended last summer when allegations first came to light.

He maintains his innocence and announced he would resign on April 14, believing the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.