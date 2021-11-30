Yorkshire MP Nick Fletcher backs 'Lauren's Law' call after teenage chef's asthma death

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher

Following the death of 19-year-old Lauren Reid in Glasgow, more than 100,000 people have signed a petition backing a campaign by her mother Elaine Cunningham for commercial kitchens to hold emergency Salbutamol inhaler kits similar to those used in schools.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher led a Westminster Hall debate on the issue on Monday.

He said the UK has asthma death rates that are around 50 per cent higher than the European average and commercial kitchens are viewed as high-risk places.

“Working in a commercial kitchen poses more of a risk for people with severe asthma than most other settings, which is why the inhalers would be only for staff, not restaurant customers. Asthma UK considers a high-risk environment to be one where the triggers for an asthma attack on the respiratory system are exponentially greater than in normal environments.

“In commercial kitchens, that includes the presence of inhalable materials such as powder, flour, dust and sometimes toxic fumes.”

“Keeping asthma inhalers in commercial kitchens would be a simple, inexpensive way of reducing the chance that anyone else will suffer the same experience as Lauren.”

He asked of the Government would commission research into the “benefits and risks of requiring salbutamol inhalers to be kept in professional kitchens”.

Health Minister Gillian Keegan said her department would “explore commissioning research to examine this issue further”.

She added: “We want to facilitate changes that will protect public health, so we will look into it with the relevant bodies. We are working hard to ensure that asthma care improves for all, as outlined in the NHS long-term plan, and that asthma sufferers have access to the best care available.”

Mr Fletcher said: “I am sure that if Elaine continues to campaign, with the support of many Members, including me, Lauren’s law will be passed.

"The loss of a daughter is something that no one should go through, but by raising the issue I hope that Lauren’s memory will be a lasting one that gives many people the opportunity to work safely in commercial kitchens doing what she loved so much.”

