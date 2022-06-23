Yorkshire MP resigns from shadow front bench citing 'personal reasons'

Olivia Blake, who represents Sheffield Hallam, stepped back from her role as Shadow Minister for Climate Change last week, and posted about the decision on Twitter on Wednesday evening.
In her letter to party leader Sir Keir Starmer she said that she will “continue to work hard from the backbenches for the Labour Government our country needs”.
In the note, dated June 15, Ms Blake described the country as being “in crisis” facing both a climate emergency and the cost of living crisis.
“I remain convinced that a Labour Green New Deal is the only way we will bring about the just transition desperately needed” she said.
“Creating well paid, secure, unionised jobs in every part of the country whilst meeting our global net-zero commitments”.
She added: “I have had a lot of time to reflect on this decision and I have my own personal reasons for wanting to step back from the frontbench at this time - thank you for understanding and respecting this.”
Ms Blake has been in the Commons since December 2019, and before her climate change brief was shadow minister for nature, water and flooding.