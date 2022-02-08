Yorkshire MPs claim over £25,000 for first-class train travel in 12 months

The JPI Data Unit analysed Parliamentary expenses in the 12 months to March 2021 and found nationally that almost 150 MPs from across the political spectrum made over 2,200 claims for first class tickets totalling £208,500 during the period.

The MP to make the costliest claims for first-class train tickets in Yorkshire was Deputy Speaker Rosie Winterton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour MP for Doncaster Central claimed £3,192 for 38 such trips.

Several Yorkshire MPs claimed four-figure sums for first class train travel, it has been revealed

David Davis, Conservative MP for Haltemprice and Howden, was the second highest after claiming £2,770 for 49 trips.

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss was third, with £2,441 worth of claims for 18 trips.

Other regional MPs to claim over £1,000 for first-class rail tickets were Kevin Hollinrake, Miriam Cates, Graham Stuart, Nigel Adams, Yvette Cooper and Judith Cummins.

A spokesperson for the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority said: “MPs can claim the cost of travel on parliamentary business, however the claims cannot exceed the cost of a standard class ticket on the day of purchase.

"First-class tickets are permitted if these conditions are met.”

Danielle Boxall, media campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “If MPs can get organised to order a first class ticket in advance, they should usually be able to get standard class cheaper.”