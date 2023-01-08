Yorkshire MPs have received over £3 million in gifts, donations and earnings in addition to their salaries, new analysis has found.

It comes as part of a joint project between Sky News and the news website Tortoise which has shone a light on the incomes of parliamentarians after its launch on Sunday.

The news outlets found that MPs made £17.1m in earnings on top of their salaries in this parliament, with the vast majority going to Conservatives, with a total of £15.2 million since December 2019.

Analysis of the project’s data by The Yorkshire Post found that MPs across the region’s four counties received around £3.3 million of gifts, donations and earnings on top of their salary.

Conservative MPs received around £1.8 million, while Labour politicians took £1.6 million according to the tool, which has been made available to the public to check their MP’s income.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and his colleague, the former Brexit Secretary David Davis, were among the top earners for the Conservatives, while senior Labour MPs, Yvette Cooper, Rachel Reeves and Dan Jarvis saw the largest amounts from their party.

Donations to Mr Sunak included a £100,000 donation from the ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ star Chris Rea.

The investigation by Sky once again raised questions over whether the income received by MPs could influence their work in Parliament.

Philip Davies, who received £147,900 according to analysis by The Yorkshire Post included a £16,660 payment from GVC Holdings, the parent company of gambling firms such as Ladbrokes.

The Shipley MP has previously defended criticism from a Bingley Labour councillor who asked if he was serving his constituents' interests or the gambling industry.

"I'm a workaholic,” he told the Telegraph and Argus.