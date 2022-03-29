Yorkshire MPs to grill Boris Johnson on cost of living crisis and Ukraine invasion

The committee, which includes all the chairs from the House of Commons select committees, is to question Mr Johnson from 3pm with the cost-of-living crisis and the Russian invasion of Ukraine set as the two main topics for discussion.
Sheffield MP Clive Betts, who chairs the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, will be among those asking Mr Johnson about cost-of-living issues.
Mr Betts will also be asking questions about Ukraine, as will Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, who chairs the International Development Committee, and Hull's Diana Johnson, who runs the Home Affairs Committee.
Mr Johnson's appearance in front of the committee tomorrow comes after the first Partygate fines were announced by the Met Police - resulting in fresh calls from Opposition parties for the Prime Minister to resign.
