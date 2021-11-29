Yorkshire MPs Yvette Cooper and Ed Miliband handed new shadow front bench jobs in Labour reshuffle

The MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford is among a number of new faces on the Shadow front bench, as she returns to the job she held from 2011 - 2015. The new role will mean that she has to give up her position as chair of the influential Home Affairs Select Committee.

Fellow Yorkshire MP and former party leader Ed Miliband also has a new role, having been appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero, leaving the business and energy briefs behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a day of rumour and speculation, Louise Haigh, the MP for Sheffield Heeley, has left the Northern Ireland office, and will now head up the opposition's Transport policy.

Yvette Cooper, pictured October 2021

Meanwhile, Former Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy will oppose Michael Gove on matters relating to Levelling Up, as she moves into the brief which also includes housing and communities.

She will be replaced in the Foreign job by former Justice Secretary David Lammy, after a reshuffle which began on Monday morning and continued way into the evening.

The new appointees form part of a huge overhaul of Labour's front bench, with big promotions too for Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting who take on the roles of Shadow Education Secretary and Shadow Health Secretary.

Jonathan Ashworth, who has had the health brief through the pandemic, is moved to be Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary.

There is also a new job for former Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon, who has Luke Pollard and will take control of Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs.

Former Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds will now take on the International Trade brief, taking over from Emily Thornberry who is the new Shadow Attorney General.

Angela Rayner and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves keep their jobs as Shadow Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Chancellor respectively.

Sir Keir described the Labour Party said his new team "mirrors the shape of the Government we are shadowing" and wants to demonstrate to the public that "we are the right choice to form the next Government."

He added: “I’m particularly delighted that Lisa Nandy will take on the vital role of shadowing Michael Gove and leading on the levelling up agenda.