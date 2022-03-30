Ben Woollard, who will be standing in Stannington in Sheffield as a Conservative candidate, says over the last few years residents have made repeated complaints about the local park.

Ben, who founded Actions for Parks in Stannington and Surrounding Areas, said: “Drainage issues and poor equipment mean the park is becoming bad news for the community, for businesses and for the environment.

“The ground is constantly muddy and it’s putting locals off visiting. Stannington is a community of make-happen people who don’t understand why the council has been so slow to act.

“That is why the group is taking matters into its own hands. Set up just two months ago, the group is campaigning for a better park, new equipment and ground that doesn’t get visitors, especially the children, covered in mud during even the shortest visit.

“Now that things are opening up after the pandemic, people want to spend time with each other in the community and make up for lost time. A worn-out and mud-filled play park is hardly an invitation to rebuild social ties with other local families.

“Because of the poor park, locals are going further afield and it is having a negative effect on the local community. Many people are wondering why it is so difficult to get the council to act on our behalf. Our message is please work with us, not against us.”

Carrie McGrail, owner of Stannington Kafe, shares the frustration. She said: “I’ve been on at the council about sorting the issues with drainage and mud for years. It’s bad for the community and is affecting business.”

Local resident Katie Molly said the ground was unsafe, muddy and slippery. “I haven’t been at all recently as I am pregnant and don’t want to risk a fall. Stannnington is such a lovely community otherwise, and it could be brilliant but it is let down by terrible drainage and outdated equipment.”

Another local parent Amy Dann added: “When grandparents visit, we always end up driving to another park.”