Yorkshire police boss vows to crack down on violence against women and girls

A former Harrogate councillor, the new leader stood on a platform of improving rape conviction rates and more openness with the media about policing in the region – and at this point should have been going into the second year of four-year team.

That commissioner was not, however, Zoe Metcalfe, who has now served in the role since December following a scandal unfurling around her predecessor Philip Allott, who won the election in May 2021.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Allott was forced to resign after making comments about murdered York woman Sarah Everard in a media interview, where he said the 33-year-old should never have “submitted” to her false arrest by serving police officer Wayne Couzens. The comments caused outrage all the way to the top of Government, with Boris Johnson deeming them “wrongheaded.”

This week Zoe Metcalfe launched a six-point strategy to combat issues of violence against women and girls

His resignation sparked an election where violence against women and girls was at the forefront, and when fellow former Harrogate Borough Councillor Mrs Metcalfe won for the Conservatives she promised to turn the tide.

Today, though, she’s not keen to reminisce about the circumstances that led to her winning the PFCC election in December by almost 15,000 votes.

“I said straight away when I got into post that what Philip said was wrong, and that was that,” she says, speaking from her Harrogate office.

“We’re in a new chapter, I’m a new commissioner.

“Certainly when I was campaigning, it was very clear that there was a lot of concern about violence against women and girls, and it needs action.”

This week she launched a six-point strategy to combat those issues. Her goals range from increasing trust in the police to ensuring women and girls living in rural communities have the same support as those living in the region’s towns and cities.

Conviction rates are notoriously low for rapes and sexual assault crimes, and just 19 rape cases were heard in court in 2021 as a result of investigations by North Yorkshire Police, with 13 resulting in convictions, despite there being 633 allegations recorded by the force last year. Part of the strategy calls for stronger reviews into why cases never reach the prosecution stage.

It’s not just a political campaign for Mrs Metcalfe, but a personal one rooted in her own experiences as a woman.

“I live in a beautiful village in North Yorkshire which I would say is very safe,” she says. “But even on an evening I will make sure I walk my dog at different times of nights. I shouldn’t have to do that, should I?

“It really feels very real in North Yorkshire and York. As soon as I got in, I knew I really wanted to crack on with this.

“North Yorkshire and York are really diverse. We have a huge student population and I’ve met with York University and the Students Union, and I’ve heard particular concerns about spiking in and around York.”

The Sarah Everard case has been cited by many as the tipping point for trust in the Metropolitan Police, which was this week put in special measures.

Asked if she was worried about the ripple effect on confidence in policing in our region, Mrs Metcalfe says: “I think residents do feel trust in North Yorkshire Police – however, national events always do affect how you feel.

“It’s bound to have an effect, and it’s really important to me that there is trust.”

But the role of Commissioner is notorious for causing confusion and apathy among voters, with election turn-outs at low levels. Mrs Metcalfe has responsibility for appointing the Chief Constable and setting policing and fire targets and budgets. She’s already been criticised for proposing to cut all full-time firefighters at Huntington Fire Station in York.

“Coming into the role, I wanted to raise the profile of the office. It’s a really fair challenge, and it’s something I’m keen to communicate on without making it ‘all about me,’” she says

But perhaps her most personal campaign for the rest of her term will be one which focuses on mental health in the region, both among emergency services and residents.

This is a deeply moving focus for Mrs Metcalfe. She has herself experienced devastating pain and loss after the death of her husband Howard Jackson by suicide.

“It’s very, very close to me. My husband, who worked in the farming sector, took his own life three years ago,” she says.

“Three out of four suicides are by men. I’m very focused and tuned into that – it’s an area of concern for me.”

It’s a subject she’ll be discussing with partner agencies and those who have been impacted over the coming months, Mrs Metcalfe revealed.

“I believe when you are a leader, you should – if you feel comfortable to share your experiences, to talk openly about them,” she says.

“Losing my husband to suicide was a horrific and traumatic experience, and by being comfortable talking about it, I hope to help raise awareness and support others.