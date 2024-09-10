Yorkshire Post Politics Newsletter: Ralph Blackburn to curate weekly newsletter for all things politics
Each week, Ralph will bring you the latest news, analysis and gossip from Parliament and beyond - with an emphasis on how announcements are affecting Yorkshire residents.
The new look newsletter will host extra analysis with curated hand picked articles you won’t want to miss.
Speaking of the newsletter, Ralph said: “As the Yorkshire Post’s correspondent in the corridors of power, I’ll bring you the latest politics news, analysis and gossip, and explain why it matters to people in God’s Own Country.
“From sewage to social care, the region’s 54 MPs make huge decisions here in Westminster, and I’ll be holding them to account.”
