Yorkshire residents fighting plans for ‘Angel of the North sized 5G phone mast’

Doris Hayward started rallying neighbours to submit objections to Cornerstone’s plans for a 20 metre high monopole with associated cabinets at land in front of 224 and 226 Abbey Lane, Beauchief.

She listed eight reasons why she believes the plans should be blocked, including it is not needed, is too big and will cause anxiety for locals.

So far there have been five comments from members of the public on the planning application, all of which are objections with similar concerns as Ms Hayward.

Abbey Lane, Beauchief

An objector who lives at 224 Abbey Lane, which the phone mast would sit in front of, said: “Abbey Lane is one of the nicest roads in Sheffield in my opinion. It is also a route for many people to enter the city centre and the gateway to the Peak District.

"It should be treated as a place for Sheffield to be proud of. All the properties on the road are well kept. We are proud of our homes.

“I am not against progress if it is in the best interests of the majority. I do not believe that anyone on Abbey Lane is struggling to access broadband or have a signal on their mobile phone, so why do we need another mast? This is just to further the business interests of already successful companies and not in the interests of the Sheffield people.

“We want open, clean, green living spaces where you can enjoy a walk in the sunshine. Not to be faced by an eyesore that will almost certainly be subject to graffiti and the presence of unwanted visitors.

"My neighbour is very elderly and I am sure that she is not happy for unwanted visitors outside her property which will undoubtedly happen. We have four dogs and if people are hanging around outside they will bark and cause distress to all.

“The pole will place a shadow on our property which I find unacceptable. The view to exit the junction from Folds Crescent will be obstructed which will no doubt cause accidents. If a lorry were to hit the mast it will almost certainly land on our property and cause serious damage and potential death.

“There are areas in close proximity ie on Beauchief Golf Course which if such a pole was erected would not effect anyone. Please look for an alternative solution.”

Others raised concern about health effects.

The World Health Organisation is conducting health risk assessment from exposure to radiofrequencies covering the entire radiofrequency range – including 5G – which will be published this year.

On 5G, it has already stated: “Provided that the overall exposure remains below international guidelines, no consequences for public health are anticipated.”

Public Health England also said: “Independent expert groups in the UK and at international level have examined the accumulated body of research evidence. Their conclusions support the view that health effects are unlikely to occur if exposures are below international guideline levels.”