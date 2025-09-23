Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the airport’s £2.2bn second runway plan yesterday, saying this shows Labour backs “the builders, not the blockers”.

In the privately financed project, the West Sussex airport will move its emergency runway 12 metres north, enabling it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

This will enable it to be used for about 100,000 more flights a year.

The go-ahead brought the total of major infrastructure decisions in the second year of this Parliament to four, after 21 decisions were made in year one.

Among other schemes handed the green light since Labour came to power in July last year, are East Yorkshire solar farms, the Mona offshore wind farm and Viking CCS pipeline in the Humber.

The Government has also backed plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has committed to 150 major infrastructure projects being signed off during this Parliament as part of his plan for change.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the Government is “on track to meet this target” because of “pro-growth” planning reforms.

The previous Conservative government approved 57 schemes between December 2019 and May 2024, according to the MHCLG.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “We are backing our builders, brickies and businesses to get Britain building.”

Ms Reeves added: “This Government promised to kickstart the economy – and we are.

“A second runway at Gatwick means thousands of more jobs and billions more in investment for the economy.

“By slashing red tape and transforming the planning system to get Britain building again we are investing in this country’s renewal and building an economy that works for working people.”

The Gatwick scheme was given the go-ahead by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

She backed the scheme as a “no-brainer” for economic growth, a Government source said, suggesting flights could take off from the new full runway before 2029.

The Cabinet minister is satisfied with adjustments made, covering issues such as noise mitigation and the proportion of passengers who would travel to and from the airport by public transport.

It comes after the Planning Inspectorate initially rejected the airport’s application and earlier this year recommended Ms Alexander should approve the project if the changes were made.

New commitments include a legally binding target for the proportion of passengers who travel to Gatwick by public transport, rather than the airport’s management setting its own targets.

Residents affected by more noise will be able to ask Gatwick to cover the costs for triple-glazed windows.