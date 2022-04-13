Yorkshire's Chris Mason appointed new BBC Political Editor, succeeding Laura Kuenssberg

Mr Mason, who grew up in Grassington, called the role a “tremendous privilege”, and he will take over from outgoing Laura Kuenssberg next month.

In a statement this afternoon, the Any Questions presenter said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of.

File photo dated 12/05/16 of BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, London (PA)

“I can’t wait to get started.”

The interim director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, said: “Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics.

“His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories.