Zelensky gives Churchillian address to MPs as UK announces Russian oil ban

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses MPs in the House of Commons via videolink on the latest situation in Ukraine.

Channelling Winston Churchill and pledging to fight the Russians in the air and on the streets, Mr Zelensky told Parliament he was “thankful” for the UK’s support, but pushed for harder measures and the recognition of Russia as a “terrorist country”.

The speech came just minutes after the UK announced it would be ending its use of Russian oil by the end of this year, in line with other energy sanctions from countries across the West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an historic address to the House of Commons, the president evoked the words of British wartime leader Winston Churchill, pledging to continue “fighting for our land, whatever the cost.

“We will fight in the forests, the fields, the shores and in the streets," he told MPs.

“I would like to tell you about the 13 days of war, the war that we didn’t start and we didn’t want. However we have to conduct this war, we do not want to lose what we have, what is ours, our country Ukraine.”

Speaking through a translator provided by Parliament TV, he said: “We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties.

“We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you Boris.

He also reiterated his calls for a no-fly zone to be implemented over Ukraine, something that has been resoundingly rejected by Nato allies, amid fears that it could lead to direct conflict with Putin’s forces.

“Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country.