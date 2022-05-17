Zoom call used to announce 60 asylum seekers at Linton on Ouse by the end of the month

Home Office officials used a Zoom call yesterday morning to tell local figures – including the MP – that dozens of people would be housed in Linton on Ouse from May 31.

A meeting of Hambleton District Council yesterday heard claims the Home Office had treated residents with “complete contempt”.

The authority’s leader, Councillor Mark Robson, said the announcement, during the meeting also attended by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake had come as “a bit of a bombshell”.

A view of RAF Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire.

He said: “What we were told four to six weeks just before Easter has suddenly become two weeks’ time.

“I’m in no doubt about how much worry and concern there is in the local community and the surrounding areas about this proposal from government.”

He said the authority was working to get answers about the situation as quickly as it could. Coun Robson the authority had appointed a legal team and was anticipating receiving advice imminently.

Mr Hollinrake described the developments as “disappointing” and said he has been “shocked” by the news.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “All the way through this has been presented as a fait accompli.

“We’ve been asking for answers all the way through, and asking for confirmation that certain measures would be put in place.

“We’ve come on a call today and they’ve said ‘we’ve go 60 people moving on to that site on May 31’

“We were all shocked that was the case.

“We were told last week it would be four to six weeks before anybody was moved on to the site, and I was asking lots of questions last week about what would be done between then and now.”

Coun Robson said that elected members and officers had been “in constant and robust dialogue” with the Home Office, and that the council was expecting a response to the council’s concerns later this week.

He explained: “We have, in the strongest possible terms, asked that the Home Office pause this proposal immediately to allow for consultation to be carried out and are awaiting the response to this ask.

“Officers and members continue to take part in multi-agency meetings and support and work closely with the local community and surrounding areas.

“Although frustrating and concerning, it is very important that what we do now doesn’t prejudice any outcome from the legal process.”

Linton on Ouse ward councillor Malcolm Taylor said while the community was looking for answers, there was a “very tight window of opportunity” to take action.

He said: “The goalposts have been changed yet again by the Home Office and I think it is absolutely regrettable and disgraceful the way this Home Office has treated the residents not just of Linton on Ouse.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The asylum reception centre at Linton-on-Ouse will help end our reliance on expensive hotels which are costing the taxpayer almost £5m a day.

“We are engaging with local stakeholders about the use of the site.