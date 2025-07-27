Productive Machines: Yorkshire firm recieves £510,000 funding to boost machining software

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Productive Machines has developed what it said is the world’s first autonomous milling optimisation software.

Named SenseNCTM, the software aims to streamline machining operations by simulating and optimising various machine settings, helping manufacturers to optimise performance before operations are sent to machine tools to cut, shape, and finish materials.

The machining method aims to reduce the need for time-consuming trial-and-error processes, where production approaches are tested and refined.

Productive Machines has received £510,000 investment from deep tech innovation group, Digital Catapult.

Productive Machines said the investment will enable it to scale the customer base for its SenseNC products.

It said the move could eventually help to reshore manufacturing by increasing the competitiveness of local manufacturers, and drive greater resilience of UK digital supply chains.

Erdem Ozturk, CEO and co-founder of Productive Machines, said: “Digital Catapult’s investment will enable us to grow our customer base in the UK and Europe as well as expand to international markets where there is growing demand and interest in our solution.

“The UK has long been a leader in manufacturing, but with increasing global competition, solutions like our SenseNCTM software will be critical to sharpening the country’s competitive edge and reshoring processes back into the UK.

“Our next step will be to invest further into direct sales and partnerships, where we hope to demonstrate the value of investing into deep tech, and how collaboration and partnership is key to long-term startup and sectoral success.”

The SenseNCTM software has already been trialled by manufacturers in the aerospace sector, including AML, which specialises in precision machining of metallic components.

The company managed to reshore production of two different aerospace parts back to the UK from overseas suppliers by using the software.

Similar success has been achieved with partners such as FICEP UK, a supplier of structural steel and plate fabrication machine tools, and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) in Belfast.

Susan Bowen, CEO of Digital Catapult, said: “With a solution that can cut costs, decarbonise operations and increase productivity for manufacturers across the country, Productive Machines’ solution could transform the UK’s digital supply chains.