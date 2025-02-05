Profit warnings from Yorkshire firms down 40 per cent in 2024, new figures show

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Profit warnings in the region in the fourth quarter of 2024 were also down 50 per cent year-on-year to three, a drop from six during the same period of 2023.

This marked the region’s lowest fourth quarter total since 2019.

Tim Vance, EY-Parthenon UK&I Turnaround and Restructuring Partner in Yorkshire, said: “Despite ongoing economic headwinds including sticky inflation, persistently high interest rates and geopolitical tensions, businesses in Yorkshire displayed resilience throughout 2024, with profit warnings down by almost half year-on-year.

Listed companies in Yorkshire issued 19 profit warnings in 2024, new figures have shown. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2024.

"This is testament to the resolve of the listed businesses in the region, particularly as national warnings were only down marginally on 2023’s figures.

“Businesses in sectors that are exposed to demand fluctuation from consumer spending pressures and high interest rates will need to continue to manage their cost base and adapt their business models. However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel on a broader scale, with the UK economy expected to perform slightly better this year than last.”

Listed companies operating in the region’s FTSE Industrials super-sector issued the most warnings during 2024, mirroring a trend seen across the UK, issuing almost half of Yorkshire’s overall total.

Nationally, 19 per cent UK-listed companies issued a profit warning in 2024. This marked the third highest annual proportion in 25 years, behind only the 2020 pandemic, when 35 per cent issued warnings, and the impact of the dot-com bubble burst and 9/11 in 2001, when 23 per cent issued warnings.

The report found that UK-listed companies issued 274 profit warnings last year – including 71 in the fourth quarter of the year – down slightly from the 294 issued during 2023.

The leading factor behind profit warnings in 2024 was contract and order cancellations or delays, cited in 34 per cent of warnings, including 39 per cent in Q4 – the highest quarterly percentage for this reason in more than 15 years.

Increasing costs also triggered nearly one in five warnings in the last 12 months.

