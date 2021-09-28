This is great news for the region, as it not only showcases Yorkshire’s breathtaking backdrops to a vast audience and attracts tourists, boosting the economy, but it can add value to property prices too.

Halifax has been the setting for many popular TV programmes over the past few years.

Feel-good show Last Tango in Halifax brought all eyes on Calderdale featuring stunning views across the Calder Valley, shortly followed by BBC drama Happy Valley which showcased all that Hebden Bridge and Sowerby Bridge had to offer.

Gentleman Jack being filmed in York

Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge used many locations in Halifax town centre to create the show and Gentleman Jack, the period drama based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister, has attracted a high number of tourists to the area thanks to its use of Shibden Hall and the surrounding countryside.

Chris Wdowczyk, Purplebricks’ Local Property Partner said: “TV programmes and films attract large audiences and are a real source of inspiration.

"Over the past 18-months buyers have reassessed their priorities with more people looking to relocate.

"To have popular primetime programmes pick Calderdale as a filming location is of huge benefit to the economy and housing market too, as it will attract buyers adding value to property prices.”

Bell Street, Halifax Picture: Purple Bricks

Gentleman Jack

For any Gentleman Jack fans a property that could see you live amongst the stunning scenery is for sale on Bell Street, Halifax.

This five bedroom detached home, on the market with Purple Bricks for £350,000, benefits from an abundance of family size living space with country walks and Anne Lister's Shibden Hall on the doorstep.

On the ground floor there is a modern bathroom with walk in shower through to a good size utility room with its own access from the outside making it an ideal investment for anyone running a business from home.

The view from the back of Bell Street, Halifax. Picture: Purple Bricks

There is a large bright modern fitted kitchen, lounge / diner open plan with large conservatory offering access to the large rear garden and separate living room with french doors also opening out onto the garden.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, three of which offer fabulous views across the fields as well as two family bathrooms.

To the front of the property there is a lawned garden with driveway for two cars. To the rear there is large garden with flagged patio and lawned garden.

Last Tango In Halifax

The latest series of Sally Wainwright's Last Tango in Halifax shone a spotlight on the beautiful scenery of Ripponden.

A two bedroom apartment is currently for sale at Stepping Stones in Ripponden for £90,000.