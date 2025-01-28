£4,000 appeal to keep 1,400-year-old gold and garnet artefact in Yorkshire

A charity aiming to open a museum celebrating the incredible archaeological discoveries at Pocklington has launched an appeal to raise £4,000 to buy a piece of Anglo-Saxon jewellery.

Last Friday the government placed an export ban on the 1,400-year-old gold and garnet artefact, found in a field near the town in 2013, in the hope a UK buyer can be found.

As soon as Pocklington District Heritage Trust heard the news, it set up a crowdfunding appeal. It has already raised £1,480 from 56 donations.

The charity aims to create a museum at the town’s Burnby Hall to put some of the Iron Age discoveries made in the area on display, including a replica of a shield used as part of an elaborate burial rite some 2,400 years ago, involving two ponies staged to look as if they were leaping out of the grave.

The gold and garnet artwork was found near Pocklington - an area famous for archaeological discoveries.

Chairman Phil Gilbank said: “Gold Anglo-Saxon artefacts are rare in East Yorkshire, and so many local pieces have been lost to us in the past, either by going out of the area to regional museums, or bought by overseas collectors.

"The trust is gearing up for a much bigger fund raising initiative for the Burnby Hall museum project. But we've registered our interest with the Government, and if enough people just pledged a couple of quid out of the thousands of locals who have signed our support petition or joined our Facebook page, we'd be in with a chance of bringing it home to Pocklington.”