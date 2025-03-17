£40m plans for bus depot, drive thrus, and park and ride near Hull withdrawn
Ashcourt Construction informed East Riding Council on Monday that it was withdrawing its planning application for the £40m scheme on a wedge of land between the A1079 Beverley Road and A1174 Raich Carter Way.
The proposals include a facility for East Yorkshire Buses, replacing its 100-year-old depot on Anlaby Road, as well as three drive throughs.
A spokesman for Ashcourt said a further application will be submitted in due course aiming to “satisfy all statutory consultees and East Riding's planning officers and councillors”.
He said the company still wants to deliver a “much-needed” park and ride scheme on a site which had been allocated for the purpose for over a decade, and this would be achieved “with private investment and not a penny from the public purse”.
A large buffer and acoustic fence was part of the proposals to reduce impact to the residential properties to the south. Neighbours backing onto the Evergreen Drive area had expressed concern, with leader of Hull Council Mike Ross saying the plans “felt like an overdevelopment of that piece of land”.