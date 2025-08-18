Queen Anne's Mansion: Office block used by Ministrry of Justice set for £245m sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landsec is set to sell the building to Arora, the company owned by billionaire hotel tycoon Surinder Arora.

Landsec said the move marks “significant early progress” on its objective to release £2bn of capital from its offices by 2030.

Mark Allan, chief executive officer at Landsec said: "This sale provides strong evidence of the continuing recovery in the central London investment market and allows us to crystallise a full value for this off-strategy asset much sooner than we had envisaged.

Landsec is set to sell its Queen Anne's Mansion building, currently used by the Ministry of Justice: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“Including QAM, overall disposals since 31 March now total c. £500m, which is ahead of our initial expectations and, combined with continued robust operational performance across the business, means we are making encouraging early progress in delivering against our strategy."

Landsec said the sale was expected to complete in early December.

QAM is a 353,000 sq ft standalone office in Victoria, Central London which was developed by Landsec in the 1970s.

The building is currently fully let to the Ministry of Justice on a lease set to expire in December 2028.

Landsec said that QAM will require “substantial redevelopment” after 2028 to become fit for future office use, or any alternative use.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Getting the best part of a quarter of a billion pounds for an asset you don’t really want has to be chalked up as a win for Land Securities.

“Queen Anne’s Mansions would have needed significant refurbishment at the end of its current lease to the Ministry of Justice but now that is a problem for the new owner, billionaire hotel tycoon Surinder Arora.

“This deal also represents a meaningful step along the road to its target of raising £2bn from its portfolio of office assets to recycle into more profitable parts of the business.”

The sale comes after Mr Arora recently submitted plans for a third runway at Heathrow, rivalling that of the airport’s owners.

The proposals involve a shorter runway which would mean the M25 motorway does not need to be diverted.

Arora Group’s plan has a cost estimate of under £25bn, not including the redevelopment of the airport’s existing central area.