Rachel Reeves' Spending Review must pass the living standards test: Luke Raikes

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during the CBI National Business Dinner 2025 in central London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservatives’ wipeout duly followed. That’s why this government has made real household disposable income a ‘milestone’ by which they want to be judged

In Yorkshire, disposable incomes are low compared to most other regions. Disposable income is especially low in Bradford and Hull – a quarter of the level seen in wealthy inner London areas like Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Fabian Society analysis shows that regional inequality in incomes has risen markedly since 2011. Incomes have risen twice as much in those already affluent parts of central London as they did in both Hull and Bradford.

Many of the causes are economic. Productivity growth has slowed significantly since the financial crisis, and the UK has gone from second in the G7 before the crash, to sixth during the 2010-2023 period.

And this has piled pressure on top of decades-long central government neglect for our regional economies. It means places across much of the north, midlands and south west have fewer good jobs that pay well.

But this is only part of the story. Social security cuts since 2010 have also taken a major toll, which affect people in work as well as those out of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families then endured a cost- of-living crisis, that followed the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This pushed up prices, to cap off 17 years of people’s incomes taking a hammering.

In the 17 years preceding the crash, Real Household Disposable Income (RHDI) rose by £6,700; in the 17 years since then, it rose by only £2,900 – less than half as much.

If disposable income had continued to grow as it did in the 1997-2007 period, people would be 32 per cent better off than they are now.

Disposable household income per person would be higher by £7,700 per year, or £149 per week.

These are striking statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But is anyone surprised? People have not only felt the recent pressure on households budgets, but have a longstanding sense of stagnation and decline, particularly in towns on the outskirts of major cities.

This government has made regional living standards a priority too – and rightly so. It shouldn’t be the only thing government focuses on, but it is incredibly important that people have more money in their pockets, wherever they live.

To their credit, they have already started the work of improving people’s disposable incomes. The Employment Rights Bill will ensure jobs are more secure, and people’s incomes are better protected when they can’t work due to sickness.

Minimum wage increases have been sorely needed for low earners too. Our new report makes a number of recommendations that align closely with government policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they need to make sure people’s quality of life is a priority – day-in, day-out – for the rest of this parliament. And that means hardwiring government to focus on living standards.

Living standards requires an unusual grouping of departments to work together, from those focused on costs, like energy, childcare, transport, broadband and water, to those focused on providing income security with better employment rights, and finally those focused directly on people’s incomes, via social security and wages.

While the Treasury is ultimately responsible for living standards, this could easily be edged out by the Treasury’s other main priority, of raising productivity and economic growth.

That’s why departments need to make living standards explicitly their priority and back this with real policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there should be a Treasury-led taskforce, making sure that this political priority is translated into daily action to improve living standards across departments, and especially in budgets and spending reviews.

But to make sure people are really better off across the country, the government must continue to empower mayors and councils to make people’s lives better.

That means, for example, devolving bus revenue funding so that mayors can set and subsidise bus fares, and prioritising measures that raise living standards in future devolution settlements.

Last week, the government committed to major capital investments in Yorkshire and across the north and midlands. If they follow through, that will grow productivity in these regions.

But this will take time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So the spending review must also show how the government will tackle the here-and-now challenges of household budgets.

Will the spending review pass this ‘living standards test’? Soon, we will find out.

And even though the next election is probably four years away, the decisions unveiled next

Wednesday could well decide the result.