Elly Fiorentini has had the fortune, during her 40 years working for the BBC, to have met, interviewed or even just caught a brief, real life glimpse of people known across the whole world.

But as a York native who still lives and works in the city, it is the local figures with whom she has built the closest connections. Joan Lawrence, mother of missing Claudia, or people affected by the Great Heck rail crash, are examples which spring to mind when she talks to The Yorkshire Post to celebrate those four decades of service.

"There'll be stories that get to you because we're human at the end of the day. Often I go armed with tissues,” says Elly, who is now a Senior Content Producer for communities at BBC Radio York, but loyal listeners would recognise her voice from her years of presenting.

Elly Fiorentini. Credit: BBC.

“Ultimately, I'm a huge softie and I do get affected by people's stories, but then I think if you don't get touched by people's stories, you shouldn't be doing the job you're doing, really – to a certain extent, you've got to protect yourself, but you are human as well.”

Elly grew up in a working class family on the Chapelfields estate after her parents Margaret and Francesco – his father was Italian – moved over from Ireland.

She attended what was the Bar Convent Grammar School and initially wanted to be a teacher but, although she did well in her O-levels, her A-levels didn’t work out. She was good at languages, so instead went to college in London to study shorthand and typing, then business French and Spanish.

Aged 18, she had worked in the papal visit press office when Pope John Paul II visited York’s Knavesmire racecourse in 1982. Later, when she came home from London for summer and was working part-time at M&S, she asked for work at Radio York, which had recently opened, and started in 1984 before getting a staff contract some months later.

Elly with Sheriff of York, Fiona Fitzpatrick, when she was guest speaker at her banquet. Photo: Richard Gatecliffe

Elly says: "I don't have a degree. I have no real formal training. The BBC did a eight week crash course on journalism with me, and that was great to get that training, but the corporation has opened the door to so many wide and varied opportunities which weren't there when I started all those years ago – and long may that continue.”

Firstly she worked on the afternoon show as a researcher and a few years later was back in London with World Service Sports unit.

“My job was to go downstairs and get the guests, and one of the guests I had to go and pick up was Des Lynam, the great BBC Sports presenter. Even at that age, young and all as I was, to meet Des Lynam was just a wow moment. He was charming, he was just lovely,” she says.

Elly returned back to Yorkshire in the late 80s, moving to Radio Humberside, where she was a reporter. “I'd go out in the Radio Humberside van. It was this huge van you had to drive and I'd only just passed my driving test, so it was kind of really nerve wracking,” she says. “And it would be: ‘Toot if you see Elly because she's lost again’. It became a bit of a feature, I used to just get lost all the time. But I had an absolute blast.”

Elly's first podcast is about Joan Lawrence, mother of Claudia, pictured. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

After that it was back to Radio York, where has worked numerous jobs over the years, but between roughly 1990 and 2015 presented on breakfast, mid-morning and afternoon shows.

"When I started out in radio, it was all tape. It was reel-to-reel tape. Now we’ve got this idea of: you get your phone out, you take a film, you shoot a video and you record the interview. It's fantastic. You do it all in one and you do it all on your phone – how cool is that? And also, you don't cut your fingers with razor blades, which is always what happened when you were splicing tape!”

One memorable interview in 1993 was with the actor Dennis Waterman, who had arrived late. “We'd only started the interview three or four minutes, he'd spent all that time apologising and then all of a sudden, I just said: ‘I'm really sorry but I'm going to have to stop you there because the Holbeck Hall Hotel is about to fall into the sea’, and then just went live to the reporter.”

The landslide which destroyed the Scarborough hotel was international news.

Elly at work for Radio York.

Of course, she has covered a number of tragic events, one being the Great Heck rail crash in 2001.

"We used to have a railway monitor in the studio so we could see what all the trains were doing and there'd been a lot of snow that morning, and we just said: ‘Oh, it'll be snow’. And we got a phone call from a woman who lived in the village of Great Heck. She said: ‘The most strange thing has happened. The six o'clock from York to London usually flies through at this time in the morning, passes through the village’. She said ‘it's gone through’, but she said: ‘I've just heard a massive bang and then complete silence’.”

Elly adds: “I built a relationship with the widow of the train driver who was killed, Mary Dunn, and that's a friendship that we still have to this day. I did the first interview with her, and also with her children as well, James and Andrew, and they were only very little at that time. That, to me, is just a complete privilege – for somebody to put that trust in you, that you're going to look after them, because you have a responsibility.”

What does live long in the memory is the late Queen visiting York Minster on Maundy Thursday in 2012.

“The Great West door opens and the music is playing out, this regal music, and you're standing there and you're describing the scene to people who are listening, and you’re looking at Her Majesty the Queen. I mean, that was a pinch me moment. All I thought was, that’s little me, I’m standing here from an ordinary family, growing up on a council estate, and here I am standing there reporting for the BBC, and there is Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. It was so special. It was flipping cold!”

Every journalist has some awkward moments, too. For Elly, one came when Rishi Sunak was sat next to her in the studio during his time as Prime Minister, and she had to read out the lead story about criticism of his government.

"It was one of those very funny, surreal moments. But again, it's one that you'll never, ever forget.”

Last year, with the help of producer Nathan Moore, Elly released her first podcast, Claudia Lawrence: A Mother’s Story, which can be heard on BBC Sounds. It tells the story of Joan Lawrence from childhood to coping with the disappearance of her daughter in March 2009 and has been shortlisted in New York Festivals Radio Awards.

“That's a relationship of 16 years with Joan,” says Elly. “She’s a dear, dear friend, and I think for all of us, you just want to know what happened Claudia.”

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, wrote Elly a letter in recognition of her 40 years at the corporation, but she wants to thank a number of people, including her husband Mike Speak, family and friends, and colleagues down the years such as John Jefferson, Chris Choi, Tony Fish and Barrie Stephenson, as well as her current boss Rob Dowell.