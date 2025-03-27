Watch the moment three RAF Puma helicopters performed a flypast in Yorkshire as part of their Farewell Flight.

Footage shows the moment three RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters flew over Yorkshire on March 27.

RAF Pumas will retire on March 31 and be withdrawn from service. The replacement will be procured under the New Medium Helicopter programme.

Three RAF Puma helicopters fly over Yorkshire for final time. | Adam Knight

The Royal Air Force says the retirement of the Puma will "enable avoidance of additional in-service costs" and enable the introduction of its replacement as soon as possible.

The first Puma helicopters entered service in June 1971.

The Puma is used in a variety of combat roles, including the tactical movement of troops, weapons, ammunition and stores on the battlefield alongside the extraction of casualties and in response to medical emergencies on the frontline.