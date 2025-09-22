Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most teenagers would be thrilled to pass their driving test on the first try. Elliott Fewster was pleased, of course, but the one minor he picked up for positioning bugged him – that just won’t do for a racing driver.

Because unlike most 17-year-olds, East Yorkshire’s Elliott spends his weekends careering around the corners of rallycross courses – an astonishing feat for a young man who has dyspraxia.

While it can be very difficult for people with the condition, which affects physical co-ordination, to get behind the wheel – never mind pass a driving test – Elliott found it gave him a sense of freedom he couldn’t experience in other areas of life.

Elliott Fewster after a win at Lydden Hill. Picture: Sonya Davey

He is leading in the BTRDA Rallycross Championship junior category, which concludes next month, and was recently selected by the Motorsport UK Futures team as an ambassador for motorsport.

His mother Sonya Davey says: “It was his passion. It all started with (cartoon racing car) Lightning McQueen. He wanted us to read the same book every single night, and it was Lightning McQueen, and he watched it on television.

"And then, when he was older, it was Fast and the Furious. But he just had that burning drive. He wanted to race cars and to be in cars.”

Elliott was diagnosed with dyspraxia about the time he reached school age.

Elliott Fewster leading the pack in his Suzuki Swift. Picture: Sonya Davey

However Sonya says it is an “invisible disability,” so “it can be harder in some senses, because people don't see you as different. So then you quietly fail”.

In Elliott’s case, as well as struggling with co-ordination – when running at school, he could not stay within the lines, for example – he has also experienced elements more commonly associated with autism and ADHD.

"Elliott didn't speak for quite a few years and then one day, I think we were over at Junction 32 (at Castleford), he just started reeling off all the different cars,” says Sonya.

He has also suffered bullying, she says.

Elliott Fewster gears up for a rallycross race.

Motorsport, though, has been a salvation. First, it was karting. “When we lived in Pontefract, there was a kart track literally next to our house, so Elliott fixated on it from a tiny age, like, ‘Mum I want to go there, mum I want to go there’.

"My husband and I were like, I don't think that'll be a good idea having Elliott on a go-kart track. But he nagged and nagged and nagged.

"Manchester had the lowest age to start, it was six. So we said, okay, let's have a go. He got ready and literally fell into the car, hit his head, and we just thought, ‘What have we done?’ And then he just took off and it was like, oh, he's found his thing.”

Later, he started circuit racing before switching to rallycross, where drivers compete on a course that is part asphalt and part gravel/loose surface, with the winner being the quickest person to complete the required number of laps.

Elliott Fewster leads in a race.

Why do they think he was able to drive so well despite his dyspraxia?

Sonya said: “I think one of the things that he has found is, he feels free.

"The running (in school), the sports and everything else, he was under this ridicule, or he struggled. But in the car, everybody's the same.

“He's got that freedom and he can go fast.”

Or, as Elliott more modestly puts it: “I was rubbish at everything else. I wanted to find something I was actually good at.”

Now he feels like he has accomplished something, he says, adding: “It would be my dream to actually win a championship.”

Of course, no motor racing is without danger and Sonya does worry.

“I tend to hide,” she laughs. “In rallycross, he's leading the British Championship at the moment but at the beginning of the year, in his first race, he rolled the car and wrote it off...”

When it came to his regular driving lessons – he learned in a Citroën, not the Suzuki Swift he uses to race – his mum says: "I think it was his third lesson, they said, ‘He is booked in for his test?’”

Elliott has been studying level three light vehicle repair and motorsport at college, which has also had an impact on his racing because he is now able to give the team better feedback to improve the car’s performance.

The BTRDA Championship final is at Knockhill Racing Circuit, in Scotland, in October, when he will hope to win the junior championship or even the senior overall competition.

But it is an expensive business. So far, Wakefield-based Thompson & Son hearing specialists have generously sponsored Elliott’s efforts. Meanwhile, Sonya and husband Paul Kenyon have sold their house in Pontefract, moving to Beeford near Hornsea, partly in order to help fund their son’s dreams.

And while he currently races in the junior (14-17) events, the adult competitions will be more expensive.

But Elliott hopes to make a long-term career out of motor racing, ideally behind the wheel, but if not then he would want to find another role in the industry.

Sonya says: “Racing has literally been a lifeline for Elliott and when he was doing the circuit racing, he was attacked at school.

"His head was the size of a melon and he was racing Oulton Park on the Saturday. He was in agony getting his helmet on, but once that helmet come on, he was just off. And I said to my husband: ‘We've got to do everything we can to keep him on track’.”