Recipe of the week: Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad

Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad

“This is what happens when a rôtisserie chicken crosses the road and gets hit by a fattoush salad,” says food writer and presenter Donal Skehan. “A proper plate of all my favourite Middle Eastern bits for dinner. Crispy ﬂatbread croutons dusted with za’atar bring crunch and are matched with shaved colourful root veggies, fresh herbs and a labneh-ish sauce – this dish has it all. Fast, fresh and dangerously addictive – you’ve been warned!”

Ingredients (Serves 2): 2 shop-bought flatbreads; Olive oil; Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper; 1tbsp za’atar; 2 small carrots; 1 small candy-striped beetroot; 1 small yellow beetroot;

This is a handout photo of rotisserie chicken and za'atar flatbread salad from Donal's Real Time Recipes by Donal Skehan. Donal Skehan/PA

6 radishes; 2 baby fennel bulbs; 250g rôtisserie or leftover chicken; 50g butter; A handful of coriander; A handful of mint; 50g pine nuts. For the base: 300g Greek yoghurt; 2tbsp tahini; 1 garlic clove; Juice of 1 lemon.

First whisk together the Greek yoghurt, tahini, grated garlic and the juice of ½ a lemon. Spread over the bottom of a platter and set aside.

Chop the flatbreads into rough 1cm-sized pieces and toss in a bowl with a good glug of olive oil, salt and the za’atar. Put into an air fryer at 190°C (375°F) to crisp up for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile thinly shave the carrots, beetroots, radishes and fennel into a large bowl – I like to use a mandoline here but you can use a knife if you prefer. Drizzle the vegetables with a good glug of olive oil and a hefty pinch of salt, toss to coat, then set aside.

This is a handout photo of Tuscan soup from Donal's Real Time Recipes by Donal Skehan. Donal Skehan/PA

Shred the meat from the chicken into bite-size pieces and place in a pan with 25g of the butter, a glug of olive oil and some salt and pepper. Place over a medium heat and cook until the chicken is warmed through and a little golden. Remove from the pan.

Roughly chop the coriander and mint while the chicken cooks.

Now put the pine nuts into the same frying pan. Add the remaining butter and a glug of olive oil, then toast until the pine nuts are golden. Remove the pan from the heat and stir through most of the chopped coriander and mint and squeeze in the juice of the remaining lemon half.

Add the crispy bread and shredded chicken to the shaved vegetables and toss everything together. Pile on top of the yoghurt and drizzle with the herby pine nut dressing, finishing everything with the remaining herbs and another glug of extra virgin olive oil.

Tuscan acquacotta soup

“This rustic Tuscan soup makes magic from pantry basics,” explains telly food writer and Irish presenter Donal Skehan. “Add an egg on top and suddenly it’s brunch-worthy.”

Ingredients (Serves 4): 1 onion; 1 carrot; 2 sticks of celery; 4 garlic cloves; Olive oil; 1tsp fennel seeds; A pinch of chilli flakes; 2 sprigs of rosemary; 2 bay leaves; 1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes; 100g Parmesan, plus the rind; 1 litre good-quality vegetable stock; Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper; 300g cavolo nero or any other leafy green, such as York cabbage or sweetheart cabbage; ½ a sourdough baguette; 1 x 400g tin of borlotti beans; 1 x 400g tin of chickpeas; 4 eggs; 2tbsp flat-leaf parsley; Extra virgin olive oil.

Begin by finely dicing the onion, carrot and celery, then finely slice three of the garlic cloves.

Get a large casserole pot over a medium heat and add a splash of olive oil. Add the onion, carrot and celery and cook for five to six minutes, until softened, then add the garlic, fennel seeds, chilli flakes, rosemary sprigs and bay leaves and fry for a further three minutes.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes, Parmesan rind and stock. Season with salt and pepper, bring to the boil, then turn down to a simmer.

Roughly chop the cavolo nero, then put the Parmesan mixture into a mini blender and blitz until coarse.

Slice the baguette into thick slices and drizzle with olive oil. Place a griddle pan over a medium heat and add the baguette slices. Toast for a few minutes on each side, until charred. Remove from the pan, rub with the remaining garlic clove cut in half and set aside.

Drain the beans and chickpeas, add to the soup along with the chopped cavolo nero, then allow everything to warm through for a few minutes.

Now crack the eggs into the soup, nestling them in so that they are slightly submerged. Place a lid on the pot and cook for three to four minutes, or longer if you like your eggs firmer.

To serve, place a slice of toasted baguette in the bottom of four warmed soup bowls, then spoon an egg on to each slice of bread. Ladle over the soup, discarding the Parmesan rind, rosemary sprigs and bay leaves.

Roughly chop the flat-leaf parsley and sprinkle over the soup, along with the Parmesan, a good glug of extra virgin olive oil and some cracked black pepper.

Smashed sausage pasta

“Balsamic-y sticky red onions add sweetness to this rich, speedy sausage pasta supper,” promises cookbook author Donal Skehan.

Ingredients (Serves 4): Olive oil; 6 good-quality sausages; 3 red onions; 4 garlic cloves; 2 anchovies; 2 sprigs of rosemary; 50g butter; Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper; 350g bucatini pasta; A pinch of chilli flakes; 2tbsp balsamic vinegar; 150ml chicken stock; 10 sage leaves.

First set a deep-sided frying pan over a medium heat and drizzle in a little olive oil. Squeeze the meat out of the sausages straight into the pan, forming little sausage meatballs, and cook for 5–6 minutes, turning occasionally, until golden. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Meanwhile thinly slice the red onions and garlic, roughly chop the anchovies and strip the leaves from the rosemary.

Add the butter to the pan you cooked the sausages in, then add the red onions and rosemary leaves, season with salt and cook for 7–8 minutes, until softened.

Get a pot of water on to boil. Season the water and cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.

Back to the onions. Begin to turn the heat up underneath them so they start to go golden and caramelised, then add the anchovies, garlic and chilli flakes to the pan and cook, stirring, for a few minutes until the anchovies have melted and the garlic is fragrant. Add the balsamic vinegar and stock, then return the sausages to the pan and bring everything to a simmer for 5–6 minutes, to cook the sausages through.

Heat a few tablespoons of olive oil in a small frying pan for a few minutes. Fry the sage leaves for a minute, or until fragrant and a deep green, then remove to kitchen paper to drain.

Add the cooked pasta to the sauce using tongs, stirring the pan constantly to coat the pasta in all that lovely sauce. Serve in bowls, with the fried sage leaves scattered on top.

Donal’s Real Time Recipes by Donal Skehan is published in hardback by Yellow Kite (Hodder & Stoughton), priced £25. Photography by Donal Skehan. Available October 9.