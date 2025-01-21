An NHS worker from Redcar has spoken about finding out he was a millionaire on New Year's Eve, just before midnight, after he put his tickets under a shamrock stone for good luck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Redcar NHS worker has scooped a huge £1 million lottery win after putting his tickets under his lucky stone.

Andy Hornsby, 56, said he had a ‘funny feeling’ about the EuroMillions draw on New Year’s Eve, so decided to buy two lucky dip tickets, despite not usually playing the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he got home, Andy put his tickets under the lucky shamrock stone he and his fiancée, Mandy, keep on their mantelpiece for good luck.

Lottery winner Andy Hornsby. | The National Lottery / SWNS

Minutes before the new year began, the medical delivery driver checked his tickets to find out he was a millionaire.

After confirming his win over the phone on New Year’s Day, Andy, who doesn’t plan on quitting his job of 10 years, immediately told his colleagues.

After years of renting, Andy and Mandy, who are getting married in May, have now had an offer accepted on a bungalow. The couple have also purchased a Volkswagen Campervan to travel around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “My partner thought she’d missed midnight when she walked into the lounge to hear us all cheering, but instead of saying ‘Happy New Year’, I said ‘I think we’re millionaires’ to which she replied, ‘don’t be so stupid’!

“The rest of the evening is a blur, I don’t think we even wished anyone a Happy New Year, as we just checked and rechecked the ticket. It was so surreal, we couldn’t help but laugh as the news slowly settled in. My partner’s biggest concern was that I’d spend it all in B&M!

“I can’t wait to pack up the camper on a Friday night, with our beloved dog, Bella, on board, and hit the open road for the weekend.