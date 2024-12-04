Refurbishment of famous Grade II* listed Gate Lodge in Leeds completes
The extensive programme of repair work was designed to seek the removal of the building from the Historic England Heritage at Risk Register in its 2025 publication. The project was also a prototype for the masonry repair of the Mill’s east elevation.
Aaron Duggan, CEG’s project manager, said: “Our specialist team started work on the Grade II* listed Gate Lodge in spring 2023, with the key ambition of seeing the building’s removal from the Heritage At Risk Register next year.
“We have opened up the structure, removed the remnant roof slab, repaired, repointed and pinned fractured masonry, replaced corroded cast iron ties and reinstated the roof structure before laying a modern roof covering and fitting sash windows and new doors.”
The works were made possible due to a funding contribution from Historic England. CEG was supported by a team including contractor Pinnacle Conservation Limited, principal designer, Sycamore Square Group, ARUP’s structural engineers and Stephen Levrant Heritage Architecture.
Giles Proctor, Historic England Architect, said: “The successful restoration of the Gate Lodge marks a significant milestone for the Temple Works site. Through our funding support and working alongside CEG and their specialist team, we're proud to have helped secure the future of this important historic building
“The high-quality conservation work undertaken gives us confidence that the Gate Lodge will be removed from the Heritage at Risk Register in 2025, ensuring it can be enjoyed by future generations."