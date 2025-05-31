Regional leaders unite to urge government to back 'transformative' green plan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a strongly worded letter seen exclusively by the Yorkshire Post, they argue that government funding for CCS infrastructure, specifically the Viking CCS project, is crucial for the region’s economic future and the UK's energy security.

The letter, co-signed by key figures including council leaders, the Humber Energy Board, the Humber Freeport, the Confederation of British Industry, and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, paints a picture of a region on the cusp of significant transformation.

In it, they argue £15 billion of private sector investment is ready to be deployed, creating 20,000 jobs for the area and safeguarding one in 10 existing jobs in the area.

Continuous Ship Unloaders are unloaded at Immingham

According to the signatories, the Humber has the potential to become a world leader in industrial decarbonisation, with huge potential for growth in sectors like AI, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable aviation fuel, if the region receives the necessary government backing for CCS.

Further, it argues the Humber's geographic advantage, with access to over 60 per cent of the UK's licensed carbon storage sites, makes it a key player in the UK's ambition to become a "clean energy superpower."

They claim that with CCS, hydrogen, and the expansion of offshore wind, the region could cut emissions by as much as 80 per cent.

Sanctioning the project is the "first step" in delivering a sustainable economic future for the region, they say, before stressing the urgency of the situation, warning delays in government decision-making are stalling investment and hindering workforce development.

Richard Gwilliam is the chairman of the Humber Energy Board, and said: “As the country’s biggest industrial cluster, the Humber can lead the UK in generating economic growth while delivering high value regional infrastructure to support the large-scale decarbonisation.

“Transforming the Humber into a world-leading net zero industrial economy will attract new industries to the region, drawn by the prospect of a skilled workforce, abundant development land, robust infrastructure and high-quality education and training.

“Now is the time for the government to support our plans.

“In doing so, we can strengthen and accelerate their clean energy mission, prevent deindustrialisation, protect jobs and create new opportunities in the Humber.”

The letter concludes with a demand for a clear pathway and timeline for industry, should the projects not be progressed at the Spending Review. It reflects a growing sense of frustration and a determined effort to ensure the Humber region is not overlooked in the government’s green agenda.