Relieved Matty Foulds happy to seal permanent move to Harrogate Town after leaving Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY defender Matty Foulds has completed a permanent move to League Two rivals Harrogate Town - and admits he is happy to feel ‘wanted’ again.

Foulds made 21 appearances for Simon Weaver's side after joining on loan in the January transfer window.

Prior to heading to Wetherby Road, the left-back had played the full 90 minutes in each of the Bantams’ previous 18 league matches, but was still allowed to move onto Harrogate.

The 25-year-old displayed similar consistency for the Sulphurites and has now signed a two-year permanent deal after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Matty Foulds. Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

Bradford-born Foulds, who spent previous spells in his career at Bury, Everton and Italian side Como, said: “I am delighted to be here on a permanent basis now.

"I have been in contact with the gaffer since the season finished. Speaking to him, I quickly realised that his aspirations are very similar to what I want for this club.

“It’s always nice to know someone wants you and I got that sense from the gaffer. I came in for the second half of last season and absolutely loved it, so it was a no-brainer for me to come here.”

