Rents expected to rise just one per cent across Britain in December, says Hamptons

The figure falls below the group’s previous forecast of 4.5 per cent, with the downward revision reflecting a sharper than expected deceleration in rental growth, according to the Hamptons Monthly Lettings Index for June 2025.

The average rent on a newly let property rose only 0.4 per cent year-on-year in June, down from five per cent in June 2024 – marking the weakest annual growth rate since August 2020.

London continues to experience the most significant decline in rents, with rents on newly let properties falling for the sixth consecutive month, down 2.5 per cent year-on-year in June.

Estate agent Hamptons has downgraded its rental growth forecast, with rents now expected to rise by just one per cent across Great Britain in December 2025. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Rent on new lets in the north of England grew just 1.8 per cent in June 2025 to an average of £957. In Yorkshire and the Humber, new let rents grew one per cent to an average of £924.

Rents also fell in Scotland and Wales, with the slowdown broadening across all regions. Hamptons said this indicated that what was a “London-centric phenomenon” is now becoming a nationwide trend.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: "The rental market softened more quickly than we anticipated towards the end of last year.

“What initially appeared to be a London-centric slowdown has now spread across the country, with rents declining in multiple regions and growth easing elsewhere.

“A combination of falling mortgage rates and a weaker labour market has shifted the dynamics - more affluent renters are becoming first-time buyers, while the economic slowdown is limiting what others can afford.”

According to Hamptons, a primary driver behind the cooling rental market has been a transfer of demand from the rental sector to the sales market.

As mortgage rates have fallen, homeownership has become more accessible, leading to strong first-time buyer activity, the firm said.

First-time buyers purchased a record 33 per cent of homes sold across Great Britain in the first half of the year.

The shift resulted in 11 per cent fewer tenants looking for homes across the country in the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, with tenant demand now 20 per cent lower than in the first half of 2019.

While tenant demand has weakened, there were eight per cent more homes available to rent across Great Britain in the first half of 2025 than during the same period in 2024.

Ms Beveridge added, however, that the UK was still facing a “structural shortage” of rental homes.

She said: "The structural shortage of rental homes remains unresolved, and upcoming regulatory changes, such as the Renters' Rights Bill and new EPC requirements, are likely to constrain supply further and add to landlords’ costs.

“A slowdown in build-to-rent development this year is also expected to result in fewer new rental homes entering the market in the coming years.

“These pressures will continue to underpin rental growth over the medium term, even as the market recalibrates in the short-term."

Hamptons said broader economic factors are also weighing on rental growth. The labour market has weakened more than expected, with data from HM Revenue & Customs showing that payroll employees fell by 178,000 over the last year.