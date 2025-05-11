Residence: Leeds café and bar brand set to open day-to-night concept venue

Leeds café and bar brand Residence has announced the opening date for its new day-to-night concept venue in Moortown, Leeds.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 11:45 BST

The venue will open its doors to customers on Wednesday 21 st May at 9am.

The company said the new venue will aim to bring “the comfort of a coffee shop combined with the sophistication of an evening cocktail bar” to the North Leeds suburb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residence general manager, Nate Smith, said: “After months of planning to create a beautiful and inviting café and bar space, we’re thrilled to finally open the doors to our new venue in Moortown. This new dual-purpose setting brings something a bit different for our customers to enjoy, and we have lots in store - day and night - to keep everyone’s tastes satisfied!

Residence has announced the opening date for its new day-to-night concept venue in Moortown.placeholder image
Residence has announced the opening date for its new day-to-night concept venue in Moortown.

“Moortown is a vibrant and energetic neighbourhood, making it the perfect place to launch our new concept.”

The new venue, which will mark the third location for Residence, is located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road. The site is set to operate as a cafe during the daytime, and then swtich to a bar in the evening.

Residence began life as a small café in Cookridge in 2018, before the firm opened a second venue in Headingley in early 2023.

Related topics:North LeedsBarclays BankHarrogate RoadHeadingley
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice