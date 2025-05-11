Residence: Leeds café and bar brand set to open day-to-night concept venue
The venue will open its doors to customers on Wednesday 21 st May at 9am.
The company said the new venue will aim to bring “the comfort of a coffee shop combined with the sophistication of an evening cocktail bar” to the North Leeds suburb.
Residence general manager, Nate Smith, said: “After months of planning to create a beautiful and inviting café and bar space, we’re thrilled to finally open the doors to our new venue in Moortown. This new dual-purpose setting brings something a bit different for our customers to enjoy, and we have lots in store - day and night - to keep everyone’s tastes satisfied!
“Moortown is a vibrant and energetic neighbourhood, making it the perfect place to launch our new concept.”
The new venue, which will mark the third location for Residence, is located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road. The site is set to operate as a cafe during the daytime, and then swtich to a bar in the evening.
Residence began life as a small café in Cookridge in 2018, before the firm opened a second venue in Headingley in early 2023.