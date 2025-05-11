Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue will open its doors to customers on Wednesday 21 st May at 9am.

The company said the new venue will aim to bring “the comfort of a coffee shop combined with the sophistication of an evening cocktail bar” to the North Leeds suburb.

Residence general manager, Nate Smith, said: “After months of planning to create a beautiful and inviting café and bar space, we’re thrilled to finally open the doors to our new venue in Moortown. This new dual-purpose setting brings something a bit different for our customers to enjoy, and we have lots in store - day and night - to keep everyone’s tastes satisfied!

“Moortown is a vibrant and energetic neighbourhood, making it the perfect place to launch our new concept.”

The new venue, which will mark the third location for Residence, is located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road. The site is set to operate as a cafe during the daytime, and then swtich to a bar in the evening.