Residents evacuated after fire at Northallerton Tyre and Battery Centre

DOZENS of residents have been evacuated following a major blaze at a tyre and battery centre in Northallerton tonight.

Around 50 firefighters from stations across North Yorkshire were called to deal with a large blaze at Northallerton Tyre and Battery Centre on Brompton Road just before 7pm tonight (Weds Jan 16).

North Yorkshire Police said nearby residents and the neighbouring Asda store were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

A police safety cordon has been put in place at the scene.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said crews will remain at the scene overnight.