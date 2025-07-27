Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tockwith Show chair Georgina Watson said the team of volunteers running the one-day show now numbered over 70 and had brought some fresh perspectives to the event launched by a group of farmers in the 1940s.

She said: “I think it’s quite important from an educational point of view that people understand agriculture, the rural areas, but also appreciate there are other things in a rural area now. We try and bring that as well.

“We try to run a theme through the show, subtley, to make sure we don’t lose sight of the agricultural ties and history of the show.”

The Tockwith Show, between York and Wetherby, is returning after a year's break.

This year the main theme relates to cows and will feature have-a- go milking experiences for younger visitors and opportunities to see some rare breeds.

The show between Wetherby and York has significantly grown in recent years, attracting up to 12,000 people, alongside organisers’ determination to stage an event that entertains the whole family.

She said: “It’s bigger than people think and to get everybody on the same wavelength for one day of the year can be quite challenging. It’s great on the day, but leading up to it it’s organisation and trying to keep your cool, making sure you don’t forget anything.”

Speaking about the decision to cancel’s last year’s show due to a lack of volunteers, Georgia said: “We couldn’t safely put something on. There was a lot of people who did it for many years and had to step down and we couldn’t find enough people. And it’s not just finding the people, but it’s training them up for the roles of what’s needed. We thought it was a good time to give them a year to get used to it, get used to the committee meetings, how we run and see if they had any fresh ideas.”

As a result, the children’s Discovery Zone has been significantly expanded, as has the variety of showing classes, while camel racing will be among the main ring attractions. "We’ve had to change the ring to allow space for them”, said Georgia. “We need 100 metres for them to get to speed and pass the finish line."

While the main ring will also feature gun dogs, pigs, the Pony Club games and a heavy horses display, elsewhere visitors can see farriers at work, experience many traditional working crafts, watch sheep displays, show jumping, giant tortoises, vintage tractors and a purpose-built sandy beach. There will be nearly 300 classes ranging from haybales to horses, cakes to classic cars and poetry to pigs, offering more than £6,000 in prize money. For the first time, the show will feature a mascot race, to raise funds for the president’s charities.