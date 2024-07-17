Ripponden-based Circuit launches transformative new payment platform for laundry users

Ripponden-based Circuit, the UK's largest and longest-established managed laundry specialist, has launched a new cutting-edge platform to revolutionise the laundry experience for students.

The Circuit Go payment platform gives users two independent ways to pay for their laundry; by topping up their app account, or with a contactless tap on new wall terminals. Via the app, students can check machine availability in real-time, and book a machine for use at a specific time. Working in partnership with AirWallet, Europe’s fastest growing payment provider for laundries, the app and terminal are compatible with both Apple Pay and Google Pay.

New technology also makes it easier for Circuit to maintain the quality of its machines and reduce operational downtime, as it automatically detects faults which can be diagnosed remotely. This provides engineers with a greater understanding of technical issues, increasing first-time fix rates. When a fault occurs, the nearest of Circuit’s 400 engineers to site can be deployed to attend, cutting down on customer wait times and reducing travel time, and carbon footprint.

Established almost 30 years ago, Circuit is the largest provider of student laundry rooms in the UK & Ireland.

David Wheatcroft, Managing Director at Circuit, said: “Laundry is a core facility of student life that needs to seamlessly fit in between lectures, revision or a hectic social life.

“Our priority as a business is to continually invest in efficiency, reliability and innovation to create a service that lets students focus on what really matters to them, while we handle the rest. We recently asked our users for feedback on what works well from Circuit, and found students wanted a simpler way to pay, hassle-free washing and drying, and a smoother experience overall.

“Circuit Go is the answer to all of that. It is a simple, reliable and quicker way to pay for laundry, and will make using our laundrettes more convenient than ever, setting new standards in the market. In line with the launch of Circuit Go, we’ve also upgraded our launderettes, improving washing instructions and machine controls to make laundry days a breeze.

“Now we have a unified platform that works across all of our sites, offering a seamless solution to ensure users always have a positive experience with our machines.”