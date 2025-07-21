Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fabricator and installer of high-volume, low-silica worktops, said its growth came from customer acquisition and major contract wins.

Between January and June, Roann’s 40-strong team fabricated 6,344 worktops, making it the busiest production period in the company’s 30-year history.

Scott Wharton, operations and technical director at Roann said: "This strong start to the year has been driven by increasing our market share with long-standing customers, securing new contracts, and attracting new clients. Our strategic investment in people and factory improvements has given us the right team and the capacity to deliver our growth plans.

"Our pipeline is healthy and with increasing demand we are committed to growing our workforce with two new appointments in July and plan to further invest in our manufacturing capabilities."