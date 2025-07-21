Roann: Record first half for Wakefield firm as turnover grows 50 per cent
The fabricator and installer of high-volume, low-silica worktops, said its growth came from customer acquisition and major contract wins.
Between January and June, Roann’s 40-strong team fabricated 6,344 worktops, making it the busiest production period in the company’s 30-year history.
Scott Wharton, operations and technical director at Roann said: "This strong start to the year has been driven by increasing our market share with long-standing customers, securing new contracts, and attracting new clients. Our strategic investment in people and factory improvements has given us the right team and the capacity to deliver our growth plans.
"Our pipeline is healthy and with increasing demand we are committed to growing our workforce with two new appointments in July and plan to further invest in our manufacturing capabilities."
In March 2025, Roann announced a £300,000 investment in its factory to support its growth and sustainability goals, increasing its kitchen worktop fabrication capacity from 15,000 to 25,000 units per year.
