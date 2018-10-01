Robber wished Yorkshire Iceland store staff ‘Merry Christmas’ as he threatened them with machete

A robber threatened supermarket staff with a machete and wished them a Merry Christmas as he left with £900 of till money.

Staff at the Iceland store were shocked and frightened after Guy Mitchell threatened them with the weapon on December 23 last year.

In a separate incident Mitchell terrified workers at a McDonalds drive thru with a broom handle with a knife attached to the end.

Mitchell, 28, was jailed for eight years over the offences in Hunslet, Leeds,

Andrew Peterson, prosecuting, said Mitchell was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he went into the Iceland store at 7.30pm.

He dropped the sheath to the two-foot long weapon as he threatened staff.

Mitchell demanded money and told staff they would not get hurt if they gave him cash.

The prosecutor said: “He said it wasn’t personal but times were hard.”

Mitchell then told a female worker not to worry “because he did not hurt girls.”

Around £900 was handed over from the tills.

As Mitchell left he told staff not to call police and wished them a Merry Christmas.

The sheath to the machete was recovered from the floor and found to contain Mitchell’s DNA.

Mitchell and another man targeted the McDonald’s on Hunslet Road at 1.25am on January 5 this year.

The defendant went into the fast fast food restaurant carrying a broom handle with a knife attached to the end.

He had a kitchen knife in his other hand.

Mitchell told staff: “Give me the money. You are not going to get harmed if you give me the money.”

Mitchell’s accomplice, who was by the entrance wearing a balaclava, shouted to warn Mitchell after he spotted two police officers on patrol.

The pair ran off but the officers caught Mitchell after a chase.

The other man managed to get away.

Mitchell, of Whitfield Gardens, Hunslet, pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted robbery, threatening with a bladed article and possession of an offence weapon.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Mitchell had lost his mother three months before the offences and had turned to drink and drugs.

Mr Waite said Mitchell’s partner had told him she was pregnant and he was worried about money.

Mitchell, who appeared in court via a video link from Armley jail, read out a letter of apology to his victims.

He said: “I am sorry for what I did.

“I had absolutely no right to come in to your place of work and do what I did.”

“My head was a mess and my actions were totally out of character.

“It goes without saying that if I could turn the clocks back I would.

“I cannot imagine how frightened you were. I had no intention of hurting anyone, I just needed money.”