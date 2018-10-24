Robbers force man to empty pockets in Huddersfield

Have your say

A pair of robbers grabbed their victim and demanded he hand over money in Huddersfield.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery in Castlegate in Huddersfield at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

A man in his 20s was walking along New Street in the town centre.

He was approached by two men who started to talk to him.

As they crossed the ring road at Castlegate, they grabbed the victim and demanded that he empty his pockets, West Yorkshire Police said.

He handed over some money and then managed to run away from them and went straight to the police station to report the crime.

The first culprit is described as a white man in his mid-30s, 6ft in height and of a large build. He was wearing a blue woolly hat and a blue Slazenger tracksuit.

The second is described as a white man in his late 30s. He was wearing a black baseball cap and had a gaunt face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 13180527935.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.