Rock legend Mike Rutherford backs Save Goole Hospital campaign
The co-founder, lead guitarist and bassist of the rock band Genesis surprised campaigners by sending a video testimonial wishing them the best of luck.
Action group member Tony Williams said he’d been in touch with old aquaintances from his former days playing with some well known bands and Mr Rutherford had offered to send a video.
He told a local newspaper: “It really helps to keep us all motivated and to think a rock legend is interested in Goole and its hospital really made me feel emotional.”
Concerns were raised after staff were told in December that a review was underway and services were at risk, including the hospital’s three remaining wards and two theatres.
Campaigners will hold their next protest opposite the hospital entrance at 8.30am next Friday.
Tony said: “If this closure goes ahead it will affect everybody in the community and once we lose the hospital we won’t get it back, so everyone of us has something to lose if we don’t do our best to save it.”