When Rory Bremner’s on stage, no public figure is safe from impersonation.

The satirist has announced extra dates for his Making An Impression live tour due and will return with a show combining his signature stand-up with candid conversation, accompanied by a rotating cast of special guest hosts.

This latest leg is at York’s Grand Opera House tomorrow.

Rory Bremner.

Bremner will look back on his career in an evening filled with observations, impressions and revelations about the people he has imitated and his own self-discovery.

During his career as a mimic, he’s impersonations of Prime Minister and Presidents from John Major to Nelson Mandela, Tony Blair to Gordon Brown, Bill Clinton to David Cameron and George Bush to Donald Trump.

As himself, he’s been presenter, writer, quiz-show host, actor, translator and even briefly a ballroom dancer, when he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

In a TV career spanning more than 30 years, he’s won numerous awards, including thre BAFTAs for his long-running Channel 4 satire series Bremner Bird & Fortune. in addition, he’s written and starred in satirical specials covering four elections, the Blair government, (From Blair to Here, My Government and I) the Iraq War (Between Iraq and a Hard Place, Beyond Iraq and a Hard Place), the financial crisis of 2008 (Silly Money) and – back at the BBC - the Scottish Referendum (Rory Goes to Hollyrood, (2014) and the Coalition government (Rory Bremner’s Coalition Report, Rory Bremner’s Election Report (2015).

He retraced his family history for Who Do You Think You Are and travelled all over Britain for the ITV daytime series Rory Bremner’s Great British Views (2012).

Meanwhile, he has been a guest on many other comedy shows including Whose Line is it Anyway, Spitting Image, Have I Got News for You and Mock the Week, where he was team captain for two series. He was a regular guest on both Wogan and Parkinson and has frequently appeared on Radio 4’s Newsquiz, The Now Show, Radio Scotland’s Breaking The News and his own shows, Tonight and Bremner’s One Question Quiz. He’s also written diaries and columns for the FT, New Statesman and Daily Telegraph.

In 2013 he made his acting debut alongside Patricia Hodge and Caroline Quentin in Noel Coward’s Relative Values, directed by Trevor Nunn at the Theatre Royal Bath and subsequently the West End).

In 2018 Rory exhibited his impressionist skills on a weekly basis as regular team captain on ITV’s the Imitation Game. In the same year he re-joined fellow mimic Jan Ravens for a live show at the Edinburgh festival, which went on to do a sell-out UK tour.