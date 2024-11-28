Roseberry Topping: Eroded path up to the summit of iconic landmark repaired
Roseberry Topping is known for its distinctive shape - leading some to compare it to the much higher Matterhorn in the Alps.
From as early as 1700, travellers were recommended to visit the peak to see "the most delightful prospect upon the valleys below to the hills above”.
But in recent years paths on the hillside have been getting rather worn out.
The National Trust and North York Moors National Park have been working on a project to repair all 10 paths. Now work on the main route from Newton Woods to the summit has been completed.
A helicopter brought in stone to repair the path and in the coming months the natural grasses will re-establish, healing the scars to the landscape.
Around £700,000 worth of donations and grants will see the remaining paths get similar upgrades.
Gail Buzzard, General Manager for the National Trust said: “Now that the funding is confirmed, the team can work on the next phase of plans and how best to balance our conservation activity with people visiting Roseberry Topping.
"It’s so good to see the results of the first path and this is just the start.
"We want to thank visitors for supporting the work at Roseberry Topping by following the diversions and sticking to the paths going forward.
"We are determined to continue with ongoing opportunities to help local people connect with the nature on their doorstep.”
Joel Brookfield, Director of Recreation and Wellbeing at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “I want to thank all those involved in supporting the work at Roseberry, from the approval of the grants to the teams on the ground.
"National Park and National Trust staff and volunteers help to care for this beauty spot every day and work tirelessly for the benefit of all. Visitors can continue to enjoy their trip to the top and wildlife can slowly move back in and reclaim any lost habitats as repair work evolves.”