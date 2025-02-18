Roses aren’t only flowers sent with love

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the opportunity, the right care and the roots, many roses will produce blooms for months outdoors - whatever the weather.

Treat them with consideration, keep them tidy and you’ll encourage new, clean foliage; continue to dead-head all the spent or damaged blooms by either snapping off the head about 2cm (1in) below the flower head or snipping off the complete flower truss, using secateurs, and you’ll encourage even more and later blooms.

But despite all the best efforts with watering and feeding, with pruning and pampering, there are still many dangers awaiting the unwary rose-grower.

FLOWER POWER: The rose is still a firm favourite with romantics.

Diseases such as blackspot, and perhaps rose rust, will show their spotty symptoms on mature leaves, leaving affected foliage yellow and weak.

To minimise the infection, pick off any affected foliage and dispose of the leaves somewhere away from your compost heap because it may not generate sufficient heat to kill off the diseases. Best bag the leaves and take them to the local tip.

And to take the battle to the enemy, spray affected roses with a proprietary fungicide as soon as new foliage starts to grow. It aims to kill off any existing infection and protect new growth from these two rose diseases - and it also fights powdery mildew and any sap-sucking aphids which can seriously weaken roses.

Good pruning also has a bit effect on the quality and health of roses, but different roses need different treatment; make sure you do the right thing at the right time.

Early spring is a good time to tidy up all roses – removing dead and damaged stems and tying in new, whippy growth on ramblers.

Protea It isn’t all just roses this weekend – proteas, which tend to be a rare sight in the UK unless you live in a sheltered spot down South – have also sold in numbers to be given and received.

Outdoors, pincushion proteas (Leucospermum) are plants that need a well-drained, nutrient-poor, acidic soil and a spot in full sun - plus some form of protection from cold weather.

But while proteas (which are a family of South African plants) look wonderful outdoors, they have now become fashionable as indoor attractions.

All those fresh-cut flowers now lighting up rooms around Britain, can be maintained by regularly cutting 1-2 cm off the bottom of the stems and frequently changing the water. For best results, add a quarter-teaspoon of household bleach to every litre of fresh water.

For dried arrangements, flowers can be hung upside down in a dark place with some air circulation. This will help to retain their colour.

Proteas are named after the sea god, Poseidon, who supposedly could change his shape at will, and come in an enormous variety of shapes, sizes (from shrubs to tall trees), hues and textures.

They are also known as sugarbushes, because of the excessive amount of nectar the flowers produce.

Camellia

Another flowering beauty on offer yesterday was the camellia, one of those plants which look frail but which are tough enough to grow outdoors just about everywhere in this country.

Which is why camellias are already budding, and, in some cases, even flowering and doing their best to show us that spring is just around the corner waiting to leap out and do what spring likes to do.

And spring likes to make the most of the camellia.

Named in honour of the Jesuit priest and naturalist, Georg Josef Kamel, camellias come mainly from China, and the one everyone should know is Camellia sinensis, the plant from which tea is made.

Camellias are easy to cultivate, but they thrive best where the summers are warm and the winters are cold. They also love moist but well-drained, slightly acidic soil. Waterlogging is a killer. When you have to water, use rainwater; tap water is usually alkaline and will turn a camellia's leaves yellow. Then they'll drop off.

Camellias can be planted any time of the year (preferably from mid-October to November and from mid-March to mid-April, so the time is almost right) provided they are treated properly and mulched. They are shallow-rooted plants, so a large, deep planting hole should be provided.

A lot of people worry when they see flower buds dropping before they have opened, but this is often natural. Many camellias set more buds than they can open. As long as the plant(s) are kept watered in the summer, this should be no problem.

Camellias do best in sheltered positions in light shade or where they get only morning sun. This is not so much for the plant's sake as the flower’'. The plants will tolerate exposed sunny sites but the flowers won’t. Dense shade will promote lank growth and reduce flowering. Too sunny, and the flowers will burn and drop prematurely. A site that is exposed to strong winds is definitely not recommended.

If you want to propagate a camellia, the best and most successful way is by layering, and they need little pruning except for the removal of damaged branches.

Camellias usually do well in containers but they need regular fertilizing and watering to keep them happy and healthy.