The National Crime Agency (NCA) is taking over an investigation into allegations that police officers sexually exploited girls in Rotherham.

It follows allegations revealed earlier this month by the BBC of five women who said they were exploited at the same time as being abused by criminal gangs.

Three former police officers have already been arrested.

The NCA said the investigation will be carried out by officers from Operation Stovewood – the agency’s huge, decade-long investigation into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

It follows criticisms after the investigation was originally led by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) under the guidance of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC said it was responding to “concerns about SYP’s involvement and a perception of a conflict of interest”.

The body’s director Emily Barry said: “Victim-survivors are always at the centre of our investigations and it’s extremely important that they have trust and confidence in the investigation.

"We recognise the concerns that have been raised by some about SYP investigating serious complaints relating to former SYP officers and we want to ensure that any victim-survivors feel able to come forward with complaints about former SYP officers.”

According to a special report by the BBC, one girl was raped from the age of 12 in a marked police car and the officer threatened to hand her back to the groomers if she did not do as he said.

Philip Marshall, head of Operation Stovewood, said: “The National Crime Agency will ensure that victims remain at the heart of this investigation, as we continue the extensive work that South Yorkshire Police has begun.

“Though our investigation will be independent of South Yorkshire Police, we will work closely with the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure that victims receive the best service and support as the investigation is transferred to us."