Rotherham bomb scare: More than a dozen homes evacuated overnight after 'suspicious package' found
Residents of 15 houses in Rother View Road, in Canklow, Rotherham, were ushered out their homes after the item was discovered at around 7.20pm yesterday (August 8).
The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Team (EOD) was called to the scene alongside police, fire and the ambulance service.
South Yorkshire Police issued an update at 2am this morning that residents were being allowed to return to their homes. Emergency services are reportedly still at the scene.
A spokesperson for SYP said: “The evacuation zone in the ongoing incident in Canklow has now been reduced after the area has been made safe by colleagues from the army's EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team.
“A small cordon is now in place at the property involved in the incident on Rother View Road.
“Local residents who were originally evacuated are being advised that they can now return safely to their homes. All roads in the area have now been reopened.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation.”